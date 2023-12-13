Government’s commitment to the implementation of RTI Act unwavering — Oppong Nkrumah

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Dec.13, GNA – The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has reaffirmed Government’s steadfast dedication to the full implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2019 (Act 989).

Speaking during a public forum in Accra on Wednesday, to review the RTI Act after three years of its implementation, the Minister emphasised the Government’s determination to ensure effective execution of the law to promote accountability and transparency in public resource management.

“As we stand on the precipice of a more transparent future, let us consider the insights gleaned from this research as guiding stars. Our commitment to the Right to Information must be unwavering, and our resolve to address challenges resolute,” he said.

The Minister’s comments come following a comprehensive research initiative commissioned by the Ministry of Information, which focused on activities undertaken to test the flexibility of the law and its enforcement since its passage in 2019.

The research, conducted in 2022, examined operational strategies, roles of civil society organizations, and challenges faced during the implementation of the law in Ghana.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah shared key findings from the survey, citing resource constraints, institutional culture, and delay in the passage of the Legislative Instrument as some of the challenges militating against its full implementation.

He acknowledged the over two decades evolution of the RTI Bill on the shelves and, thus, praised the resilience and collaborative efforts by policymakers, civil society organisations and the citizens towards its passage and finally assented by the President in May 2019.

The forum provided a platform for stakeholders to share their insights and renew commitment towards the full implementation of the RTI Act.

Mr. Yaw Sarpong Boateng, the Executive Secretary of RTI Commission, for his part, outlined the challenges faced by the Commission in implementing the Act, and expressed optimism that the passage of a Legislative Instrument for the legislation would provide clearer pathways for its roll out.

Dr. Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, the Director of the Access to Information Division, on her part, highlighted the success story of the law, noting that its positive impact on public service transparency since its passage in 2019 is beginning to manifest.

The collective sentiment emphasized a comprehensive and collaborative approach to address the challenges and ensure the lasting success of the RTI law, she added.

Mr Zakaria Tanko Musah, a Lecturer and Private Legal Practitioner, called for collaboration, ingrained structures, and committed leadership to ensure the success of the RTI law.

GNA

