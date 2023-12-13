Future of Healthcare Summit Secretariat marks International Universal Health Coverage Day 

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA- The Future of Healthcare Summit (FoHCS) Secretariat marked this year’s UHC Day with a call on national leaders to prioritize the adoption of innovative healthcare financing models, to achieve Universal Health Coverage in Ghana by 2030.

The United Nations (UN) Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) is annually marked on 12 December to spotlight the stories of millions still awaiting healthcare access, and for leaders to make smarter investments in health.

FoHCS re-echoed the sentiments of the WHO Ghana Country Representative, as expressed during the Future of Healthcare Summit 2022 UHC edition, emphasizing the “delivery for impact” approach for heightened health financing support.

“This approach underscores improved planning for implementation, capacity building, and the sharing of best practices and lessons learned for effective problem-solving; it drives action with a focus on tracking results to demonstrate evidence of impact,” the WHO Ghana Country Representative said.

In celebrating the 2023 UHC Day on the theme: “Health for All: Time for Action,” the FoHCS Secretariat called on leaders to collaboratively work with all stakeholders to realize the desired health system – the health system we want- encompassing UHC and Health Access for All.

This call for action was in the communique released after the 3rd Future of Healthcare Summit held in Accra.

The statement urged the development, approval, and adoption of a policy document on organ donation and transplantation and the passage of legislation governing its implementation.

The communique further advocated the National Health Insurance Scheme to cover yearly health checks of subscribers and provide incentives for the use of this service.

It also called for measures and incentives to encourage innovative local production of pharmaceuticals and other health products.

The Future of Healthcare Summit remains committed to fostering a healthier and more resilient society through engaging and impact-making platforms.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including, the media, government agencies, healthcare professionals, and citizens, to join us in these crucial initiatives. Together, let us take proactive steps towards a healthier future and the healthcare system we want.”

GNA

