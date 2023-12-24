Regain Hope fetes inmates of Akuse Local Prison 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani, GNA

Akuse, Dec. 24, GNA – Female inmates and officers at the Akuse Local Prison have been treated to local Ghanaian dishes by Regain Hope, a Christian charity organisation.

The organisation, which has been in existence for 10 years, served fufu and banku with variety of soups as part of its Christmas denotation exercise to interact with them and preach the word of God.

Apart from catering for the physical needs of the inmates, their spiritual lives were also touched as they received books and a Christmas message to guide them in their faith and comfort them in their present situation.

Delivering the message, the Reverend Professor Ivy Drafor-Ameyah, Executive Director of Regain Hope, appealed to the inmates and officers to listen to the voice of God in all endeavours.

She cited Matthew 1:18-25 as a specific scripture in reference to the circumstances surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ and the near decision of Joseph to divorce his wife, Mary, for suspected fornication.

Rev. Prof. Drafor-Amenyah said God’s ways are different from human predictions and so people needed to listen to His voice and modify their actions.

“Having a peaceful mind and heart is better for every individual…The Prison must be considered as a state of mind and not the structural prison where you are presently confined, because many are walking freely and yet separated from the love of God,” she said.

“Anybody who does not know God is in prison and needs to be restored”.

She commended the management of the Akuse Prison for complementing the government’s efforts in providing the inmates with entrepreneurial skills.

Mr Ernest Flecture, a member of the Advisory Board of Regain Hope, said the annual Fufu-Party festival resonated with the teachings of God and gave a feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment seeing the inmates dance and having a good time.

It was a big relief to see their little assistance having a bigger impact on the inmates, he said, and pledged his commitment to supporting the programme every year.

Other members of the Advisory Board, including Mr Richmond Efodzo and Nana Asi Aryin, expressed delight at the success of the programme and said although it was heartbreaking to see young people in prison, the message delivered would transform their lives when they regained their freedom.

They encourage the public, especially the youth, to listen to the Word of God and follow through to prevent them from falling into similar situations, which would deny them their freedom.

Some of the officers who spoke off-record expressed their appreciation to the organsation for the treat, which they said was the first of its kind at the Akuse Local Prison.

