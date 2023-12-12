Rapper Edem in court for allegedly knocking and killing unknown female adult

By Joyce Danso,

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA-Rapper Edem has appeared before a Kaneshie District Court for allegedly knocking down a female adult at a spot near Dimples roundabout on a stretch of the George Walker Bush Highway.

Born Denning Agbeviadey Anthony, the 36-year-old rapper was in an unregistered Honda touring saloon car with registration number GX 3011-19 when the knock down occurred on December 10, 2023, at 2 a.m.

The Police say, the woman, yet to be identified, was rushed to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Nyedzilo hitmaker was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

His plea was not taken when he appeared before the court presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo.

The accused person has been granted bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 with two sureties and he is expected to re-appear on February 15, 2024.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Issifu Abudu prayed the court to reserve the plea of the accused person.

The case docket is expected to be sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

Prosecution told the court that on December 10, this year, about 2:00 am, the accused person was driving a Honda Touring Saloon car with registration number GX 3011-19 from Abeka Junction heading towards Spintex road though the George Walker Bush Highway and he occupied the middle lane.

It said on reaching a section of the road, a few meters from Dimples roundabout, he knocked down an unknown female adult pedestrian aged about 40 years who emerged on the highway from the right side.

The prosecutor said the victim sustained serious injuries and she was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical officer on duty.

Prosecution said the body was deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

