Protect Our Future Foundation donates to widows, single mothers

By Rosemary Wayo,

Adaboya (UE/R), Dec 28, GNA – Protect Our Future Foundation (POFF), an NGO, based in Bolgatanga has donated clothes and food items to about 300 widows and single mothers at Adaboya, a community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

It was part of the NGO’s annual outreach to provide for widows and needy women in rural communities.

Other activities under the outreach included training in soap making and health screening on cervical cancer amongst others for the beneficiaries.

Miss Susana Anutiga Nablise, Founder of POFF, speaking during the event, said the Foundation prioritised health of women, hence the initiative.

She said the community deemed the outreach timely, particularly the health screening session, which was indicated in the reception given to the team.

She stated that two women observed with noted severe health conditions were promptly taken to a CHPS compound at Bongo for medical attention where they were subsequently admitted.

GNA

