NETRIGHT, Africa Women Development Fund supports flood victims in two Districts

By Caleb Kuleke,

Mepe (V/R), Dec. 28, GNA- Network for Women’s Rights (NETRIGHT) with funding support from Africa Women Development Fund has donated relief items to flood victims in North and South Tongu Districts of the Volta Region.

The items worth Gh¢120,000.00 were given to victims who are women, girls, and persons with disabilities at Mepe and Sokpoe in the North and South Tongu Districts, respectively.

Madam Patricia Blankson-Akakpo, Head of Secretariat, NETRIGHT, told the Ghana News Agency they were worried about the difficulties experienced by women, girls, and persons with disabilities.

She said the items were presented based on the assessments carried out in the beneficiary areas by NETRIGHT through Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) and some NETRIGHT members.

Madam Blankson-Akakpo said the donation was made to help the people rebuild their livelihoods, following the spillage, which resulted in the widespread displacement of people and the destruction of livelihoods.

She said the action was also taken to show support for the affected people and make sure they had access to food and good drinking water so they could stay healthy.

Madam Blankson-Akakpo further said NETRIGHT, AWDF and GLOWA shared in the suffering of the displaced, thus the decision to help them to lessen their plight and provide them with some form of comfort.

She noted that the gesture formed part of their mandate in providing a support to the vulnerable in society, especially women, girls and persons with disabilities.

Mamaga Adzesu II, Paramount Queen of Sokpoe Traditional Area, expressed appreciation for the support.

Ms Rosemond Ewoenam Atutonu, Executive Director, GLOWA asked the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and properly maintained them.

The items included bags of rice, mattresses, bags of gari, tin tomatoes, yazz sanitary pads, frytol oil, bar soap, washing powder, bathing soap, mackerel and bags of sachet water.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

