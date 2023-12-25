President advocates unity, empathy as Ghana marks Xmas 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Dec. 25, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the Government’s warmest Christmas wishes to Ghanaians, and stressed the need for unity at all times.

For Christians, in particular, he said the festive occasion presented an opportunity for them to uphold the sublime values of humility, faith, empathy and reconciliation.

“Let us take the time to gather, love, listen and learn from each other, and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future of which we can dream,” he stated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a message, urged the citizenry to celebrate the season in safety and responsibly.

“Remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

“Let each one of us do our bit to feed those who are hungry, and offer comfort to those in need,” he advised.

On the ‘December in Gh’, one of Ghana’s iconic entertainment events, the President said the programme had brought to the country a diverse number of international tourists “who are celebrating the Christmas with us”.

“I appeal to all of you to exhibit at all times the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality for which we are famed.

“Let us leave a positive lasting impression on them, which will ensure that our country’s tourism potential is enhanced to the benefit of our nation’s economic and cultural growth,” he noted.

The President said it was refreshing that the nation had strived to turn the corner, following three difficult years “we, and indeed, the world have faced”.

He cited the positive improvement in inflation and exchange rate, and a relative growth of the economy.

“We continue to attract investment, domestic and foreign, reinforcing our position as the gateway to Africa.

“The country is yet not completely out of the woods, but there is a growing sense of confidence that with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it. And, collectively, we will secure our future,” he echoed.

GNA

