President Akufo-Addo prays nation to keep vision alive

Accra, Dec. 25, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says it behooves the citizenry to work together to keep the nation’s vision alive.

The people should focus on the dream of building a progressive and prosperous Ghana which offers a dignified life for all, in accordance with the aspirations of the founding fathers of the nation.

In a Christmas message to the nation, the President said he cherished the mandate given him to serve the people – a commission he was determined to uphold diligently.

“I remain committed to the mandate you freely gave me and will use the last stay in my office to do all in my power to continue to help create a free and prosperous nation of opportunities,” he said.

This is to ensure that every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of his or her birth, has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life, and realise his or her aspirations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that he will work tirelessly to create an environment “where we can unleash the sense of enterprise, creativity, and innovation of the Ghanaian people.”

On the 2024 General Election, he acknowledged the critical nature of the polls, saying “it is an important year in our democratic journey.”

“We will hold on December 07, 2024, the ninth General Election in the history of the Fourth Republic, which has witnessed the longest period of constitutional governance in our entire history.”

The President enjoined the citizenry to conduct themselves “in such a manner that we have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace and serenity, the person and persons who will manage the affairs on their behalf for the next years.”

“I am confident that yet again, Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and reinforce the status of Ghana as a bastion of democracy on the African continent,” he noted.

GNA

