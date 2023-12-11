Power Queens Club of ECG climaxes 35th Anniversary Celebration 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Dec 11, GNA -The Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has climaxed its 35th Anniversary Celebration in Accra.

Activities lined up for the climax of the Anniversary over the weekend on the theme “ECG Power Queens: 35 Years of Women Empowerment”, included a grand finale, a dinner dance/awards night and a Thanksgiving Church Service.

Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, a Deputy Minister of Information, who was the guest speaker at the grand finale celebration lauded the Power Queens for their invaluable contributions over the past 35 years towards Ghana’s socio-economic development.

She commended the Power Queens for breaking the glass ceilings in their chosen career and for paving the way for the younger generation to emulate.

She reiterated the need for women to write their own autobiographies, declaring that “your story is important to the world, your story is important to the future girl child who wants to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, who wants to work within the energy value chain – from energy generation through transmission”.

Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG Managing Director, extended his appreciation to members of the Power Queens Club for their invaluable contributions towards the success of the Company; saying “you are an integral part of ECG, we appreciate what you have been doing for the Company”.

Madam Doreen Carol Anning Gyebi, the National President of Power Queens Club, in her address said: “This anniversary is not just a celebration of time passed; it is a celebration of the countless individual stories that have woven themselves into the fabric of our club”.

“It’s a celebration of the diversity of talents, the strength in unity, and the unwavering support we provide (for) one another”.

She announced that the Power Queens Club, in collaboration with their patrons and approval of the Board of Directors, launched FEMPOWER Outreach Programme.

She said the FEMPOWER was of two folds – To mentor Queens for leadership positions and to also sponsor needy but brilliant girls in government tertiary institutions offering Electrical/Electronic Engineering and Computer Engineering/Science beginning this academic year.

“As we look ahead to the future, let’s continue to build on the foundation we have laid, supporting and uplifting each other in our personal and professional endeavours. Together, there is no limit to what we can achieve,” Madam Gyebi stated.

Madam Irene Mary Odam, National Vice President of The Power Queens Club, in her welcome remarks noted that their 35th anniversary celebration themed “ECG Power Queens: 35 Years of Women Empowerment”, started in January, this year with a plethora of activities stretched throughout the year such as the unveiling of the anniversary theme, blood donation and several public lectures.

Mrs Carlien Dorcas Bou-Chedid, Board Member ECG/ Patron of Power Queens Club, who chaired the function, said the theme for the anniversary programme,” ECG Power Queens Club: 35 Years of Women Empowerment”, embodies the essence of their Club’s purpose.

She said the theme perfectly encapsulated the essence of their journey throughout these past three and a half decades.

“Through the years, our club has been a powerful force for change, fostering an environment where women can thrive, grow, and break barriers,” she said.

“We have stood united, supporting and uplifting one another, and promoting a culture of unity and love.”

The Power Queens Club of ECG was officially registered and inaugurated on September 24, 1988, with the motto; “Unity and Love”.

However, after the development of a five-year strategy document to pave a road map for the Club, it was incorporated as an association limited by guarantee under the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) on 15th April 2021.

The Power Queens Club was initiated by the Late Johanna Neizer, a Human Resource Officer, with assistance from the then Company’s Public Relations Manager, Kwamena Longdon.

