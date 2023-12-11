Two-year-old toddler needs financial support to undergo surgery

By Benard Worlali Awumee,

Tegbi, (V/R), Dec 11 GNA-The parents of Mawulorm Kwablah Kwaw, a two-year-old boy at Tegbi near Keta in the Volta Region, have appealed to the public to enable their child to undergo an emergency surgery.

They said they urgently need GH¢25,000 for the surgery to correct their child’s medical condition described as congenital anomaly or esophageal atresia, which prevents him from feeding through the mouth.

In a letter sighted by Ghana News Agency and signed by Dr H. Glover-Addy, a Paediatric Surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, it was explained that esophageal atresia was the non-continuity of the esophagus or gullet into the stomach, which literally meant that the gullet was not directly connected to the large intestines.

Dr Glover stated that during the newborn state, the child had undergone an initial surgery to divert the esophagus and its opening into the stomach to help him to feed without choking.

The toddler currently feeds through a rubber tube connected to his abdomen, which made it impossible for him to be fed with solid food but rather foods in liquid or fluid state.

Madam Anastacia Agbenuvor, the mother of child, said the anomaly was discovered when he was born at the Keta Municipal Hospital.

“From the moment I delivered him, it continuously vomited anything fed him with including breath milk and suffered from breathing difficulties.

The situation made us restless, and we couldn’t even sleep at night. We nearly gave up, but we were later referred to Korle-Bu, where it was diagnosed that the baby’s gullet was blocked,” she recounted.

The family now needed the for the child to undergo another surgery known as; Colonic interposition, where the large intestine would be connected as a conduit between the stomach and esophagus, to enable him feed by mouth rather than tthrough he gastronomy tube currently connected to his abdomen.

Madam Agbenuvor, pleaded through the GNA in an interview to the public to come to their aid.

“We are only pleading with the public and prominent individuals whose heart God can touch to come to our aid by donating to send my son back to Accra for that surgery,” she said.

Mr Selassie Kwawu, the father of the toddler thanked their earlier donors for their supported in the first surgery and said, “We have to go back this December to

complete everything and now we need GH¢25,000, so we are only pleading with again to help save my son.”

Mawulorm Kwabla Kwawu is expected back at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to undergo a second surgery to correct the anomaly.

