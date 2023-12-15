Bulgaria: PM Denkov on Russia’s “Imperial Aspirations”, Schengen Enlargement, EU Budget, Terrorism Control

Brussels, Dec 15 (BTA/GNA) – Approached by Bulgarian journalists in Brussels on Friday, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov discussed a wide range of issues, including a remark by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Black Sea, Bulgaria’s bid to join the Schengen border-free area, the EU budget and the fight against terrorism.

Denkov is in the Belgian capital to take part in a European Council meeting and an EU-Western Balkans conference.

Denkov said that, in a sense, there is nothing new about Putin’s statement on the Black Sea. “In earlier years the Russian side made statements which smacked of imperial aspirations. These imperial aspirations target most of the present-day countries, including some EU countries,” the Bulgarian leader said. He then added: “On the other hand, we should pay attention to these statements, because they sound like nothing more than statements at first, but then some of them turn into a plan of action.”

In his annual televised press conference on Thursday, Putin said: “The whole Black Sea coast became Russian after the Russo-Turkish wars.”

Denkov said further in his comment: “Quite a few people, including myself, have been saying for quite some time that caution is required in this respect. I hope the Bulgarian public begins to realize at last that caution is needed about that. We are getting prepared by integrating into NATO structures, re-arming our Armed Forces and sharing in joint exercises with other NATO troops, so that we can be ready if something happens, God forbid.”

“The negotiations on Schengen continue and will be in progress until the last day,” the Prime Minister said. He recalled that Schengen enlargement was discussed on Thursday between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and himself. The Bulgarian and Romanian sides explained that land borders are important, and the removal of land border passport checks should be added to a possible arrangement to lift air borders with the two Balkan candidates. “The matter was left for further discussion, the negotiations continue,” Denkov said.

Discussing a proposal by European Council President Charles Michel concerning the distribution of a planned increase of the EU budget allocation for migration control, Denkov said part of the increase will go towards protecting the Bulgarian-Turkish border. “Part of these resources will certainly be channeled towards technical support, towards sending additional patrols from other countries. This has a direct bearing on the protection of our border with Turkiye,” he said.

Anticipating a European Council discussion on the Middle East later on Friday, the Prime Minister said Bulgaria’s position is that all forms of terrorism are unacceptable. He commented: “Hamas’ attack was exceedingly brutal. Everything should be done to eliminate the possibility for it to recur. The big question is, how. The EU favours the idea about ‘two states’. Political representation is being sought for the Palestinians through the Palestinian Autonomy. Various scenarios are possible for the future, but the question is, how to ensure the future, how to approach it.” He noted that the EU is not considering sanctions against Israel.

The Prime Minister also took questions about Bulgarian politics. He expects the National Assembly to resume work next week despite disagreements. “It is very important that the Bulgarian parliament keeps working on the state budget, the Constitution, other laws. I suppose that parliament’s work will speed up next week to make up for the time wasted yesterday and today.”

A journalist asked the Bulgarian Prime Minister to comment on Hungary’s decision to block EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine. He said EU leaders will hold an extraordinary meeting in January to make a final decision.

Denkov was also asked to comment on an incident involving the Bulgarian-owned and partly Bulgarian-manned bulk carrier Ruen, which was boarded on Thursday in the eastern Indian Ocean off Yemen’s Socotra Island. He said: “There are institutions working on the case even as we speak. More silence is needed to carry out the negotiations.”

BTA/GNA

