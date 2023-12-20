Planned road infrastructure developments in ER progressing steadily — Minister

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Dec 20, GNA – Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister has disclosed that a total length of 166.28 Km asphalt overlay of roads in the Eastern Region has been completed.

A length of 301.70 km asphaltic overlay of roads was planned for the year 2023, 200.70 km was awarded on contract, out of which 166.28km has been completed already, in addition to other road projects.

On other road infrastructure projects, he indicated that a length of 684.70km Road rehabilitation was planned, out of which 324.0km was awarded on contract and 120 km had been completed whiles 5 km partial Reconstruction planned had been completed.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, the Minister emphasized that in all 991.4 km of roads were planned and 529km was awarded on contract, all with funding from the Road Fund.

He said Road infrastructure was one of the priority areas of development and the government remained resolute in its commitment to improving the road infrastructure and network in the region for improved economic conditions.

Pursuant to the Local Governance Act 936, Regional Coordinating Councils made up of heads of all government departments and agencies as well as decentralised and non-decentralized agencies meet periodically to review programmes and activities in the regions.

On health, he announced that the Koforidua Polyclinic had been upgraded to Municipal Hospital, thus making it possible to perform some basic specialized services.

He reported that the security situation in the region remained calm and assured that the Regional Security Council was on top of its mandate to ensure security was prioritised for the safety of all.

Mr John Donkor, Eastern Regional Coordinating Director earlier, urged heads of all the departments and agencies to endeavour to submit quarterly report to the RCC on time and reminded them that it was part of the performance contracts signed.

GNA

