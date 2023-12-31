Pentecost International Worship Center Takoradi ends 2023 with business summit 

By Seth Danquah

Effia (W/R), Dec. 31, GNA – The Takoradi branch of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), a subsidiary of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has ended the year with a business summit to empower members ahead of the next year.

The usual Sunday church service was converted into a breakfast meeting, where resource persons were invited to speak on topics amidst merry-making.

Mr Andy Koney, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yenok Company Limited, who spoke on the topic: “Starting your Business” said it was vital and more effective for members of the Church to run their businesses along with the gospel through the church setup.

He said it was time Christians added business knowledge to their prayer lives to help empower them both spiritually and economically.

According to him, many Christian leaders and businessmen were struggling today because they only relied on the spiritual aspect of accelerating the growth of their entities instead of merging both the spiritual and economic knowledge.

He said: “If God has blessed us with all the spiritual blessings including wealth, where is the evidence to it? There are spiritual and economic laws of empowerment which we must know and follow.”

Mr Koney observed that the mind-sets of Christians contributed to their successes so they must hold on to their dreams and motivations, and work hard towards achieving them.

Touching on some of the techniques in starting a business, he told the congregants to have a dream, create and clearly define their vision and seek information about the business idea they had conceived.

“You must set clear goals, calculate the risks involved in pursuing the vision, make time to implement the vision, and review your performance, and above all, persist no matter what happens, and think big but always start small,” he said.

Mr Samuel Kofi Ganusah, an Official from the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) in Sekondi, took participants through the components of the new Companies Act 2019, (Act 992).

Touching on some of the benefits of registering one’s business, he said it affirmed the legitimacy of the business and opened the door for others to invest in the company.

He took them through the processes involved in registering a business, and said they must first have a name for the business, have proper records of the location and contact address, and a list of the principal activities or the nature of the business among others.

Apostle Sylvester Arhin, Takoradi Area Head of the COP, in a sermon implored members to be led by the holy spirit and followed its directions to achieve success in their lives.

Pastor Borngreat Selasi Amedeka, Resident Minister of the Church, lauded the planning committee for the success of the programme, and thanked the congregants for gracing it.

GNA

