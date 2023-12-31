2024: Exhibit high level of integrity, professionalism at all times- JUSAG tells members 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA- The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has asked its members to continue to exhibit a high level of integrity and professionalism at all times in the coming year and beyond.

JUSAG also appealed to them to always abide by the code of ethics in the discharge of their duties.

In a statement to usher in the new year, Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, National President, JUSAG, expressed concern over the increasing cases of misconduct among members in 2023.

According to the statement, those misconducts necessitated disciplinary actions against staff.

“Some grave misconducts resulted in some dire disciplinary actions against those found guilty.”

The statement said: “As we move into 2024, we look forward to continuing to work together towards a brighter future for all.”

It said JUSAG had many exciting projects and initiatives planned for the coming year, saying: “We are confident that together, we can achieve greater things.”

