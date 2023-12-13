Parliament approves Fisheries, Aquaculture Development budget allocation for 2024 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Dec 13, GNA – Parliament on Wednesday approved the GH¢298,772,253.00 million budgetary allocated to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The amount would be used by the Ministry to transform the Fisheries and Aquaculture sector into a viable economic segment to contribute to national development.

Out of the amount, a total of GH¢28,264,220, representing 9.46 per cent, would be used for compensation of employees.

GH¢100,986,032, being 33.80 per cent, would cater for goods and services and GH¢169,522,001, making 56.74 per cent, would be capital expenditure.

Mr John Frimpong Adjei, the Chairman of the Committee on Food, Aquaculture and Cocoa Affairs in Parliament, said having thoroughly examined the Budget Estimates of the Ministry, the policies and programmes outlined for the year would go a long way to ensure adequate growth of the sector.

“…Mr Speaker, the committee accordingly recommends to the House to adopt its report and approve the total sum of GH¢298,772,253 to implement planned programmes and activities of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for the 2024 financial year,” Mr Frimpong Adjei, also a New Patriotic Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem, said.

For the 2023 financial year, a total of GH¢213,308,814.00 was approved by Parliament to the Ministry.

However, out of the amount, GH¢66,751,635.74 had been released as of September 2023.

Per the Committee’s report, in addition to the release, the Ministry also received f GH¢20,000,000.00 from the General Government Services to procure relief items for the affected fishermen during the closed fishing season.

Within that year, the Ministry completed 50 out of the 300 Premix Fuel Automation Projects at designated landing sites as of September 2023.

It also distributed 20,000 bags of rice; 8,333 cartons of cooking oil; 3,000 wire mesh and 10,000 aluminium basins to the fisher folks in the four coastal regions during the closed season.

“The Ministry conducted 72 pre-departure and arrival inspections to ensure compliance with the ministerial directives for trawlers and to help reduce the catch of juvenile fish as well as address the issue of excessive by-catch and fish stock depletion,” the report said.

“In 2024, the Ministry seeks to intensify public awareness of fisheries laws and regulations; certify 30 fish processing facilities under the Safe Fish Certification and Licence Scheme and demolish and reconstruct the Asuogyaman Zonal office at Akosombo among others.

Mr Eric Opoku, the Ranking Member on the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, and National Democratic Congress MP for Asunafo South, called for measures to sustain the sector.

GNA

