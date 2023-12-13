Let’s tackle data protection issues with innovative solutions — Chief Justice 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Dec.13, GNA—Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice, has urged stakeholders in data protection and privacy to use innovative solutions to address challenges in the sector.

The Chief Justice said this in a speech read on her behalf on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Data Protection Africa Summit in Accra.

The Summit is a flagship programme of the Africa Digital Rights Hub (ADRH) held annually across Africa in collaboration with other partners.

This year’s edition focuses on key areas such as Generative AI, Data Transfers across Africa, Data Protection and ID Systems in Africa as Digital Trade, Data Protection and the African Continental Free Trade Agreements (AfCFTA).

It will explore relevant issues on data protection and privacy in Africa taking into consideration the current ecosystem and measures that must be taken to address the risks of violations.

The theme for this year is: “Building bridges for oversight and accountability”.

Justice Torkornoo said the challenges faced in data protection were multifaceted, adding that, limited resources, inadequate legislation, and a lack of awareness, posed significant obstacles to establishing effective oversight mechanisms.

“African countries, including Ghana, face unique challenges in safeguarding the privacy and security of our citizens’ data. We must address these challenges head-on and build bridges that foster oversight and accountability,” she said.

She said building a bridge for oversight and accountability was a complex process requiring the need to think outside the traditional notions of regulatory enforcement and compliance, the ever-blurring of boundaries and the transcending nature of personal data.

The Chief Justice said it also involved the recognition of various stakeholders and the roles they must play to continue to guarantee the fundamental right to privacy of citizens.

She called for collaboration and cooperation among all stakeholders, including governments, regulatory bodies, civil society organisations, and the private sector.

“Together, we can create a comprehensive framework that upholds data protection principles and ensures accountability for all stakeholders. By working hand in hand, we can bridge the gaps and establish a robust system of oversight and accountability.

“Let us harness the power of collaboration, innovation, and cooperation to create a future where the privacy and security of personal data are protected. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter, more accountable digital era in African countries.”

Mr Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Member of the Governing Council, ADRH, said the unauthorised, unlawful, insensitive or ignorant processing of personal data posed a significant danger to individuals, corporations and even governments.

He said data protection was, therefore, more important today in the light of the risks of harm to humanity and fundamental rights and freedoms.

Mr Quartey urged participants to take advantage of the Summit to better position themselves to tackle challenges associated with data protection and privacy.

