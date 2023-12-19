Padmore candidates complain of non-functioning BVDs

By Laudia Sawer,

Tema, Dec. 19, GNA – Two candidates for the district-level elections in the Padmore Electoral Area in Tema, have raised issues with the non-functioning of some of the biometric verification machines.

Mr Ransome Sumailah and Mr Ebenezer Debrah told the Ghana News Agency that two of the BVDs at the Padmore Street Primary School centres were not working.

This, they said, would discourage the electorate who wanted to vote before going to work to do so.

They questioned whether the time for closing would be extended for the centres as they had to commence voting after 09.00 hours.

Mr Anyetei Yunus Sowah, a Presiding Officer of one of the 16 centres at Padomre Street, told the GNA that he had reported the non-functioning of his BVD to the electoral commission, but the problem was yet to be rectified by the Officials from the Electoral Commission.

Mr Sowah said as part of their training they were told to remove the SIM card and insert it again if they encountered a problem and though that had been done severally, the problems were not resolved.

He however, assured the electorate that those who would be in the queue by 17:00 hours would still be allowed to vote.

The Padmore Electoral Area, which has 33 polling centres, is one of the 21 Electoral Areas in the Tema Metropolis.

GNA

