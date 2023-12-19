DLE: Voting ongoing smoothly at Ebenezer Senior High

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Dec.19, GNA – Voting in the nationwide District Level Elections is ongoing smoothly at the Ebenezer Senior High School in the Opetekwei Electoral Area in the Ablekuma West District.

The process commenced at 0745 hours.

There are two polling stations with a total of 1,555 voters.

There are three Assembly member candidates and nine Unit Committee Member candidates competing in this electoral area.

The Assembly Member aspirants are Joshua Gorvina, Stephen Sarpei and Andrews Kweku Samini, brother of the popular Ghanaian Musician, Samini.

The EC officials are discharging their duties effectively and efficiently.

There are no uniformed police personnel at the centres.

