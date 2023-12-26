Over BGN 2,550,000 Raised as Part of This Year’s Bulgarian Christmas Charity Campaign

Dec 26 (BTA/GNA) – More than BGN 2 550 000 were donated after the end of a charity show held Monday evening at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre as part of the Bulgarian Christmas fundraising initiative, the President’s Press Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The 21st edition of Bulgarian Christmas, held under the Bulgarian head of State’s auspices, continues. This year the campaign is in support of pediatric surgery. Since the start of the campaign, which was announced by President Rumen Radev at the end of November in Burgas (on the Black Sea), some 250,000 donation text messages have been sent to 1117 and voice calls made to 0900 1117. The amount available in the initiative’s donations bank account is BGN 2,270,000, and BGN 30 000 have been donated through the ePay.bg system.

The Bulgarian Christmas charity event was attended by President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva, representatives of state institutions, diplomats, donors, campaign ambassadors, doctors and children supported by Bulgarian Christmas. Prominent Bulgarian musicians supported the charity initiative for children in need with their participation in the concert.

BTA/GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

