Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens Captain Portia Boakye confident of defeating Zambia 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.07, GNA – Portia Boakye, Captain of Ghana’s Black Queens says her side will give Zambia a showdown in the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled for February next year.

Ghana booked a date with the Copper Queens after beating Benin 5-0 on aggregate in October this year.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the skipper said the focus of the team had shifted to the Olympic Games after an impressive campaign in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“After our last game, our coach had a meeting with us following the Olympic Games qualification so she has assigned each of us which she would also be monitoring the progress of work in our respective clubs.”

She said Ghana was ready to battle Zambia despite being tagged as one of the best sides on the continent.

Portia Boakye urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they journey in search of a slot in the Olympic Games.

She led the team to book a ticket to the 2024 WAFCON tournament and would hope to make history again in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

GNA

