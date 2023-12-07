GIPC holds 20th Ghana Club 100 awards on Friday

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Dec 7, GNA – The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will on Friday celebrate 100 businesses in Ghana for their contributions to national development.

The 20th edition of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre under the auspices of GIPC to encourage businesses to give their best in contributing to economic stability and sustainability.

The Ghana News Agency is a media partner for this year’s ceremony, which is being held in partnership with the MIE Group, the organizers of China Trade Week.

The Ghana Club 100 awards, which began in 1998, aims to promote effective corporate governance among businesses in Ghana’s private sector and thereby serve as a benchmark for corporate excellence.

The event also enables businesses to seek out new opportunities to broaden their supply networks and expand their markets.

The GIPC awards allow businesses to highlight their accomplishments, incentivise them to do more, and motivate others to strive harder to make the list.

This year’s Ghana Club 100 awards would be held on the theme: “Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA.”

The theme was designed to promote investment, trade, and knowledge exchange, to would boost Ghana’s economic growth.

During the launch of this year’s awards, Mr Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GIPC, stated that holding the event for the 20th time underlined the Centre’s commitment to celebrating and motivating business Ghana to promote national development.

He added that the awards were an excellent method for evaluating Ghanaian businesses and instilling in them the character and confidence required for success in the global marketplace.

Mr Grant assured that the event would continue to promote Ghana’s corporate capacity through creative media vehicles and activities, as well as secure government backing to strengthen the business sector’s international competitiveness.

As part of activities for this year’s celebration, the Centre organised the Ghana Investment Week, which brought together, investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders, to break down infrastructural bottlenecks and increase intra-African trade.

The three-day meeting in October provided solutions to difficulties in roads, railroads, aviation, information and communication technology (ICT), and energy infrastructure that would facilitate and accelerate trade across the continent.

Zeepay, a fast-growing fintech and payment systems provider, clinched the topmost award last year, with eight new companies entering the scheme in 2022.

Other winners were Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Multipro Private Ltd, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Scancom Plc, Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, Amanex Co.Ltd, Express IDS Consult Agency Limited, Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, and GCB Bank PLc.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

