North Tongu urges business community to develop its agriculture, tourism potential

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Dec. 7, GNA- Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, the North Tongu District Chief Executive in the Volta Region, says the area has abundant agricultural, tourism, and mineral potential and invited investors and the business community to explore opportunities in the area.

He said when the area’s distinctive, alluring, and competitive mineral resources, tourism, and agriculture were fully harnessed, it would accelerate national development and support local economic growth.

Mr Fenu said this when the Assembly took turns at the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair to draw in the business community and showcase the district’s investment potential to the global world.

He said the district had a large amount of arable land suitable for commercial agriculture, and the Assembly was ready to welcome the business community and prospective investors who wish to invest.

Mangoes, cashews, rice, sweet potatoes, yam, cassava, cowpea, groundnuts, and vegetables like watermelon, pepper, okro, and garden eggs are some of the main trees and food crops that are produced.

He said although Aveyime was historically recognised for producing rice, it was also productive in many other agricultural produce, noting that the district’s potential and resource base allowed for a range of production systems and economic activities.

Due to the district’s abundance of water resources, such as the River Volta, Alabo, Korlor, Aklakpa, Gblor, Bla (Bla-Battor), Anyorgborti (Aveyime), and Nyifla streams, as well as the numerous tributaries that flow into the Volta River, he said, the district also has potential for aquaculture.

Mr Fenu said the Volta River had enormous potential for the growth of the tourism industry and the windy weather was also beneficial for the

establishment of tourist-friendly recreational facilities, along the river and for fostering an atmosphere that was ideal for river cruising.

He said that there were large granite deposits and that some of the fine, untapped aggregates could be found at Kpeyibor enclave, while the resource extraction was still taking place at Mafi-Luta enclave to support the Ada Songor Salt Project’s shoreline protection efforts.

The DCE added that the district had abundant clay deposits, which were located near Volo and Torgorme and the soils were ideal to produce ceramic goods, bricks, and tiles, as well as local pottery, which opened job opportunities.

Mr Fenu mentioned oyster shell as another major mineral deposit in the district and it can be found in Battor, Mepe, Volo, Dorfor-Gborkpo, Afaode, and Alabo, among other places and it is used for painting and animal feed, among other things.

Mr Fenu said that the Dorfor and Ogoli enclaves also had deposits of feldspar and nepheline that were suitable for glass, ceramic, and porcelain wares and urged the business community to come and invest in the district.

