CAF Champions League: Medeama chase top spot in crucial Young Africans encounter in Kumasi

By Simon Asare,

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA – Reigning Ghana Premier League Medeama face a stern test in their third CAF Champions League Group D match when they face off against Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The match scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday will see the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ trying to take a giant step in their quest to qualify for the next round.Young Africans.

The Tarkwa-based side, who have amassed three points, are third in the group, with Egyptian side Al Ahly occupying the top spot with four points.

Algeria’s CR Belouizdad are second with three points, while Young Africans are bottom with a point.

Medeama’s clash against Young Africans is pivotal for their ambitions of progressing to the next round as they seek history by becoming the third Ghanaian club to reach the CAF Champions League knockout stage.

Ahead of Friday’s clash, Medeama, who are camped in Kumasi, have received massive support from all Ghanaians who are expected to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Mr. George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, paid a courtesy visit to the team, encouraging them to deliver all three points come Friday.

Medeama have been boosted by the return of their top marksman, Jonathan Sowah, who missed the last encounter due to accumulated yellow cards. The match kicks off at 16:00 GMT.

GNA

