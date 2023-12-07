German Ambassador engages with AmaliTech at Takoradi office:

— A step forward in strengthening bi-national ties between Ghana and Germany

Takoradi, Dec 7, GNA – AmaliTech was honoured to host Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, at its Takoradi office, marking a significant chapter in their ongoing initiatives to foster international collaboration and mutual growth.

The visit facilitated enlightening discussions around diverse subjects ranging from cultural nuances to the transformative role of technology in development trajectories.

The Ambassador and the AmaliTech team had a round-table discussion, sharing insights and experiences from their respective fields.

The dialogue was to deepen the mutual understanding between Ghana and Germany, and explore the prospects of reinforcing collaborations amongst companies and startups from both nations.

Highlights of the discussion included Comparative Working Experiences— a reflection on working experiences in Ghana contrasted with those in Germany, with insights from the Ambassador’s tenure in the German foreign service.

A bridging gaps aspect of the engagement involved deliberations on how AmaliTech and its European clients navigate social and work differences and collaborate effectively while working remotely.

Both teams also explored the Future of Technology in Ghana, examining technology as a pivotal force for the country’s development envisioning the milestones for the next five years and discussing the overarching future of the country in tech.

In the area of Cultural Synergies and Differences, they explored the cultural disparities and their impact on collaboration, with shared experiences on managing cultural shocks and aligning work ethics.

Again the deliberations dealt with Strengthening Collaborations, with reinforcing discussions on deepening collaborations between Ghanaian and German entities, leveraging the vast potential available.

Forward-Looking Statements

The meeting would pave the way for enriched collaborations and mutual development between Ghana and Germany.

AmaliTech remains committed to being a catalyst for constructive dialogue and innovative partnerships, seeking to bridge gaps and harmonise synergies between different cultures and working environments.

AmaliTech, as a social business offers young digital talents in sub-Saharan Africa professional career paths in the Information and Communication Technology sector.

Enabling the young talent to participate in free, three to nine months training programme, with subsequent career prospects at the AmaliTech Service Centre.

AmaliTech’s high-quality digital services are same as those offered in Europe.

AmaliTech reinvests its surpluses directly in further training and social projects in Africa. This cycle helps to drive the economy in Africa, sustainably consolidate industry and increase growth potential.

AmaliTech is committed to driving inclusion and diversity in the tech industry and leading by example. A focus is placed on enabling women to access the digital sector and support them in their career paths.

AmaliTech is supported through the Digital Skills Accelerator Africa (DSAA) e.V. by the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Under the Invest for Jobs brand, the Special Initiative aims to team up with companies to create good jobs and training opportunities as well as to improve working conditions in currently eight partner countries in Africa.

The Special Initiative is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, among others.

AmaliTech has committed to train over 3,000 individuals and create more than 1,000 direct jobs in Ghana and Rwanda by 2025, through the UN’s Decent Jobs for Youth Initiative.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

