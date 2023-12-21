Nguvu Mining Limited announced headline sponsors of 48th SWAG Awards

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.21, GNA – The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced Nguvu Mining Limited as headline sponsor of the 48th edition of its prestigious awards.

The partnership forms part of Nguvu Mining Limited’s commitment to promote sports in Ghana.

With this partnership, the 48th SWAG Awards would be known as the 48th Nguvu SWAG Awards.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Madam Angela List, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Chair of the Group expressed excitement having partnered with SWAG, organizers of the longest awards scheme in the country.

She said it was important for Nguvu Mining Limited to come on board as headline sponsors to support an association which seeks to honour sports excellence.

“We are very passionate about sports, my first son is a sportsman, and we believe that at Nguvu sportsmanship is very important and if we could apply good sportsmanship to our way of life in terms of integrity and hard work, most businesses will succeed,” she said.

She said the company’s relationship with SWAG had been a healthy one therefore expressed her confidence that the partnership would go a long way to contribute to sports development.

Madam List thanked the leadership of SWAG for their support in making the partnership a fruitful one and added they trusted the integrity of the leadership of SWAG.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) extended heartfelt appreciation to Nguvu Mining Limited for their continuous support to the body.

He said SWAG was committed to honoring sportsmen and women who contribute to the growth of various sporting disciplines.

“This is an event that most sportsmen and women look up to and we thank Nguvu for helping to put smiles on the faces of these sports personalities,” he said.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah said he was hopeful the relationship between SWAG and Nguvu would last for decades.

Present at the ceremony was Madam Rebecca Donkor, Board Member of Adamus Resources Limited, Madam Evelyn Nsiah, Vice President of SWAG, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, General Secretary of SWAG, Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade, Deputy General Secretary of SWAG, Mrs. Mavis Amanor SWAG’s Women Commissioner, and Mr Augustine Kwabena Bampoe Brenya and EXECUTIVE Member of SWAG.

The 48th Nguvu SWAG Awards is scheduled for 12th January,2024.

Nguvu Mining Limited is the mother body of Adamus Resources Limited, Segala Mining Corporation, Sociètè des mines du Liptako, Northern Ashanti Mines Company and Poura Resources Limited Sarl.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

