Bashir Hayford assumes head coach role at Heart of Lions

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions FC has announced the appointment of Bashir Hayford as the club’s new head coach.

The highly experienced gaffer takes over from Fatawu Salifu, who was recently sacked following their poor run of results in the league.

With Heart of Lions yet to secure a win in the ongoing league, Hayford is expected to guide the Kpando-based club escape relegation.

It is Bashir Hayford’s second spell with the club having previously coached the team during the 2006/2007 season.

Hayford, whose last coaching role in the Ghana Premier League was with Legon Cities FC from November 2020 to August 2021,

The 65-year-old gaffer has also managed the likes of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC as well as Somalia national team.

Hayford’s first match will be against Legon Cities in a match week 16 at the Sogakope Park.

GNA

