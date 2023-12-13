NDC Parliamentary Candidate provides mechanised borehole for residents

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani-Penkwasi, Dec. 13, GNA – Mr Seid Mubarak, the Sunyani East Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to drill more boreholes to tackle the water needs of rural communities in the constituency.



He expressed worry over the lack of access to potable water by some communities in the constituency, which was a basic human need, and thereby depended on untreated streams and rivers.



Mr Mubarak told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after handing over a mechanised borehole he had constructed for the residents of Penkwase, a suburb of Sunyani, and promised to expand the facility to other communities in the area before the Election 2024.

Besides the water provision, the NDC parliamentary candidate said the Sunyani Municipality also required a befitting market, standard access roads and other social facilities, promising that another NDC government would do more to tackle those development challenges proactively.



Mr Mubarak asked the Penkwasi residents to ensure proper maintenance of the borehole, saying regular upkeep of the facility would enable more people to benefit.



Nana Kusi Boadu, the Chief of Penkwasi, expressed appreciation to the parliamentary candidate for the intervention, which would improve the lives of the people.



He said most of the households depended on dug out wells for water, and appealed for a public toilet for the area.

GNA

