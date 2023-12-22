National Development Summit propose strategies to transform Ghana by 2057 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – Participants of the National Development Summit in Accra have proposed wide-ranging measures in the short, medium, and long term to transform the country by 2057 and improve the living conditions of citizens.

The two-day summit, convened by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), closed in Accra on Thursday.

It assembled experts, development partners, heads of institutions, civil society organisations, traditional authority and all relevant stakeholders to contribute ideas towards the establishment of long-term development framework to guide planning for all sectors.

The summit is expected to produce the Long-Term National Development Perspective Framework, which would also be known as the “The Ghana Vision 2057.”

The document will articulate the vision of Ghana from the perspective of the people by 2057 and set goals, objectives, the strategic direction to pursue, and targets to be realised.

Key issues

Among the key governance issues identified at the Summit was that partisan politics and extreme political divisions were hindering development.

It was also identified that the non-binding nature of development plans on political parties were problematic and that the presidential authority to appoint heads of critical institutions undermined checks and balances.

On the economy, the participants cited limited export production, ineffective monetary policies, lack of diversification, making the economy susceptible to external shocks and crises, and informal economy, hindering revenue mobilisation as among areas of concern.

The participants also expressed concern over the disconnect between education institutions and industry, lack of effective social protection for vulnerable groups including pensioners and the aged, and environmental health risks associated with pollution, and poor waste management.

Proposals

The Summit proposed investments in inclusive and equitable growth strategies that consider health, education, gender, social protection and other factors.

The participants also recommended the leveraging of digitalisation and Information Technology (IT) to formalise the economy and address waste, procurement issues and corruption.

The summit proposed support for local industry and agriculture through Central Bank policies to incentivise local production, create value addition and reduce import dependency.

It also proposed the provision of tax incentives for private sector job creation and skill development.

On the issue of governance, the Summit proposed among others the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and empowering the NDPC to ensure standards compliance and budget control.

In 2018, Ghana, adopted a 40-year development plan (2018-2057), with the vision of achieving “a just, free and prosperous society” by 2057.

The plan provides a framework for national development in line with the NDPC’s mandate enshrined in articles 85, 86 and 87 of the 1992 Constitution.

Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General, NDPC, said the Long-Term National Development Perspective Framework would not replace the 40-year development plan, which he described as technical.

He said the framework would tease out some clear targets that should be attained by 2057 to guide planning.

Dr Mensah-Abrampa expressed hope that the Framework would be launched by March 6, 2024.

