Gomoa Afransi Stool elevated to Paramountcy by National House of Chiefs

Accra, Dec 22, GNA – The National House of Chiefs has elevated the Gomoa Afransi Stool in the Central Region to Paramountcy.

This was after the Supreme Court reaffirmed the independence of the Stool, a statement from the Spokesperson for Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, the Gomoa Afransihen, Alexander K. K. Abban, copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, has said.

On June 1, 2010, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, applied to the National House of Chiefs through the Central Regional House of Chiefs for Restoration of Independence of the Gomoa Afransi Stool and also elevation to paramountcy.

However, Obrempong Nyarful Krampah XI, the Gomoa Ajumako Omanhen, objected to the said application questioning the independence of the Gomoa Afransi Stool.

The statement said the Gomoa Ajumako Omanhen was able to delay the process for more than 11 years, until a 2021 investigations conducted by the Central Regional House of Chiefs revealed that the Gomoa Afransi Stool was, indeed, independent of the Gomoa Ajumako Stool.

Subsequently, the Gomoa Ajumako Omanhen filed a suit at the Winneba High Court for the Report to be quashed, which was granted.

Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, then went to the Court of Appeal – Cape Coast- where the decision of the High Court was affirmed.

He advanced the appeal to the Supreme Court where the report was re-instated as valid, which paved the way for the elevation of the Gomoa Afransi Stool.

Gomoa Afransi is the capital of the Gomoa Central District in the Central Region of Ghana.

Its population, including the suburbs, is about 50,000, with the people engaged in mainly farming and trading.

Ogyaadu Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, enstoled in September 2006, is a civil engineer and real estates developer. The 49-year old chief is also a road contractor. .

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

