National Communications Awards: GhIPSS picks two awards

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA – Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana, and its General Manager in charge of Technology and Operations, Mr. Kwadwo Ntim, have been honoured at the National Communications Awards ceremony.

Mr. Ntim received the Exemplary Leadership in Technology Award, while GhIPSS was recognized with the Financial Infrastructure Innovation Award.

The National Communications Award serves as a prestigious platform to acknowledge outstanding achievements and initiatives that have significantly impacted Ghana’s digital landscape. The event brought together key stakeholders, industry experts, government officials, innovators, and thought leaders in the digitalization field.

GhIPSS and its dedicated team have garnered multiple awards this year, both nationally and internationally, underscoring the company’s success as a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana.

Mr. Ntim, expressing gratitude for the recognition, sees the award as affirmation for the ongoing efforts of the GhIPSS team.

He extended thanks to the Organisers and emphasized the team’s motivation to further advance the electronic payment agenda.

Since its establishment in 2007, GhIPSS has introduced various electronic payment products, facilitating seamless transactions across Ghana.

Currently, the company is conducting nationwide fairs to register the public for the GhanaPay Mobile Money service. This innovative service, offered by banks, savings and loans companies, and rural banks, combines traditional mobile money services with banking functions.

