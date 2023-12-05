Moroccan King receives rousing welcome from President of the United Arab Emirates

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA – An official welcome was dedicated, on Monday at the “Qasr Al Watan” Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

From the Palace entrance to the “Zayed” gate, the Royal procession was escorted by a squadron of horsemen, a tradition reserved for welcoming distinguished guests of the United Arab Emirates.

From the “Zayed” gate to the “Al Hisn” gate, HM King Mohammed VI’s motorcade reviewed Emirati folk troupes performing songs and dances to welcome the Sovereign.

On this occasion, the “Al Fursan” national aerobatic team took to the skies above the Palace, tracing ribbons of smoke in the red and green colours of the Moroccan flag, as a 21-gun salute sounded to welcome His Majesty the King.

On arrival at the “Al Hisn” gate, His Majesty the King was greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates.

The two Heads of State then greeted the national colours to the sound of the two national anthems, before reviewing a detachment of Emirati land, naval and air forces that made the honours.

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA-An official welcome was dedicated, on Monday at the “Qasr Al Watan” Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

From the Palace entrance to the “Zayed” gate, the Royal procession was escorted by a squadron of horsemen, a tradition reserved for welcoming distinguished guests of the United Arab Emirates.

From the “Zayed” gate to the “Al Hisn” gate, HM King Mohammed VI’s motorcade reviewed Emirati folk troupes performing songs and dances to welcome the Sovereign.

On this occasion, the “Al Fursan” national aerobatic team took to the skies above the Palace, tracing ribbons of smoke in the red and green colours of the Moroccan flag, as a 21-gun salute sounded to welcome His Majesty the King.

On arrival at the “Al Hisn” gate, His Majesty the King was greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates.

The two Heads of State then greeted the national colours to the sound of the two national anthems, before reviewing a detachment of Emirati land, naval and air forces that made the honours.

After posing for a souvenir photo with His Brother HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HM King Mohammed VI was greeted by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice-President of the State of the United Arab Emirates.

Also, other officials including Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, HH Sheikh Khaleed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Governor of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahayan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, all took turns to greet the King.

The President of the United Arab Emirates was, for his part, greeted by members of the official delegation accompanying the Sovereign, including Moulay Abdellah Alaoui and Moulay Youssef Alaoui.

It includes HM the King’s Advisor, Fouad Ali El Himma, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development,

Leila Benali, Minister of Transport and Logistics, among others.

The official delegation also included Ahmed Tazi, Moroccan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Benchaaboun, Managing Director of the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, Abdellatif Zaghnoun, Managing Director of the National Agency for Strategic Management of State Holdings and Performance Monitoring of Public Establishments and Companies, Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and CEO of RAM, Amina Benkhadra, Managing Director of the National Hydrocarbons and Mining Office, as well as several prominent figures.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

