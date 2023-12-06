More than 20 adolescents trained in transformative journalism  

By Dennis Peprah

Abesim (B/R), Dec. 6, GNA – The Sunyani-based Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a media advocacy non-governmental organisation (NGO), has trained 21 adolescents in transformative journalism to empower them to push for their rights and freedoms in the decision-making process at the local level.

Selected from the 19 adolescent parliaments established by GloMeF in the Sunyani and Sunyani West municipalities, the two-day training forms part of the activities of the “Resilient City for Adolescents Project”.

This is being implemented by GloMeF, Citizens Watch Ghana, and Indigenous Women Empowerment Network, all NGOs.

The participants were taken through modern ways of news gathering and reporting, issue identification, radio production and on-air presentation as well as the use of digital tools for content creation.

The Botnar Foundation is providing £300,000 in funding for the implementation of the 36-month “Resilient City for Adolescents Project” in the Sunyani Municipality, under its initiative – Healthy Cities for Adolescents, through Ecorys UK, an international provider of research and communication services.

The Healthy Cities for Adolescents programme aims to promote the health and well-being of adolescents in intermediary cities across the global south.

Six countries, including Ghana, Colombia, Senegal, Vietnam, India, and Ecuador, are beneficiaries of the initiative.

As part of the training, the participants visited a radio station in Sunyani where they interacted with seasoned broadcasters and reporters.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the training, Mr Clement Boateng, a facilitator and Lead Consultant, said it revolved strongly on building the communication skills of the young people.

“There is the need to provide young adults with the relevant tools and platforms to facilitate their engagement with everyone or institutions that matter in their growth.”

“With the capacity given to the young adolescents, we expect their confidence levels to be boosted, improved engagement with duty bearers and must be in the position to gather ample evidence and practice basic journalism,” Mr Boateng said.

They must also be able to use radio as a powerful tool to advocate issues relating to resilient cities and their personal development.

Mr Edward Ayabilah, the Project Manager, highlighted the project overview, saying it was being implemented by a consortium of partners, including the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Catholic University of Ghana, and the National Youth Authority.

Others include the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Ghana Enterprise Agency, and Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE).

In a communique, the participants envisaged a cleaner city where quality and healthcare services would be accessible to the youth.

They want a city with information technology and recreational facilities, and the need for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to make deliberate efforts to create safe spaces and platforms to facilitate their engagement in decision-making.

That would enable their aspirations to be incorporated into the plans of the Sunyani and Sunyani West municipalities, it said.

