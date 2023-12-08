Black Queens receive heroic welcome after WAFCON qualification

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Hundreds of Ghanaian fans were at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the Black Queens on their arrival from the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers in South Africa.

The team defeated the Brave Gladiators of Namibia 3-2 on aggregate to book a slot in the tournament, having last participated in 2018.

Nora Häuptle, Head Coach of the side speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed excitement with her side’s performance throughout the journey.

“We made lots of sacrifices for this work, we adore playing for mother Ghana. We get a lot of pressure and once it’s released there are emotions. For me it was a huge success for my team,” she said.

She extended appreciation to her players and the technical staff for putting in much effort to sail through to the biggest stage in Africa.

The gaffer recalled months back when the Ghana Football Association gave her the nod to lead a struggling senior side, explaining that it was one of her toughest moments in her coaching career.

The Head Coach thanked Ghanaians for rallying behind the team throughout the qualification process.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Morocco, next year.

The Black Queens would now focus on booking a qualification to the Olympic Games in Paris as they take on a strong Zambian side in February.

GNA

