Launch of #Playghana: Creative Arts Industry urges music producers, DJs to play local music during the Yuletide

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Dec.14, GNA– As part of efforts to promote and amplify the rich sounds of Ghanaian music, the Creative Arts Agency has encouraged music producers and Disc Jockeys (DJs) to prioritise and play local music during the festive season.

To that end, the Creative Arts Agency led by its Director, Ms Gyankromah Akufo-Addo on Thursday unveiled a campaign, dubbed #PlayGhana, to garner support for playing local music in Ghanaian homes and public events.

Speaking at a news briefing in Accra to launch the #Playghana Campaign, Ms Akufo-Addo said, the Agency would push Ghanaian music to the forefront of Ghanaian audiences across the country.

The Creative Arts Agency would collaborate with stakeholders and players in the music, film and broadcasting industries to review the Local Content Legislation intended to promote Ghanaian arts works, she added.

The briefing focused on the topic: “Promoting the Initiative #Playghana to Push Local Music Content for the Christmas Period and Lead to Legislation for Broadcasting Local Content Act””.

Smallgod-Nana Appiasei, a renowned Music Producer/Cultural Activist and some prominent Ghanaian artistes, including Black Sheriff, Samini, Reggie Rockstone, and D-Black, were also at the news briefing to lend their support to the cause of prioritising local music on the airwaves.

Ms. Akufo-Addo said: “Today marks the day that we are pledging to push Ghanaian music to the forefront of our audiences, starting at home.

“The Creative Arts Agency will collaborate with stakeholders and players in the music, film, and broadcasting industries to review our local content regulations.”

She called for amendments to the Cultural Policy and the Broadcasting Bill, taking inspiration from Nigeria’s 70 percent local content law across music, film, and broadcasting industries.

Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, stressed the importance of collaboration among artistes and music producers and cautioned that without unity, Ghana risked surrendering to the influx of foreign music.

Smallgod-Nana Appiasei expressed concern about the constant declining of Ghanaian music and called for deliberate efforts to elevating local content across the country.

He was of the conviction that if the #Playghana campaign is taken seriously, it would not only bolster the festive atmosphere with local sounds but also pave the way for a more robust and sustainable future for the Ghanaian music on the global stage.

GNA

