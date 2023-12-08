Labadi Beach Hotel heralds festive season with Nine Lessons and Carols

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi, GNA

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA – Labadi Beach Hotel, Ghana’s indigenous five-star hotel, owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has set the tone for the celebration of the Christmas festive season with a Nine Lessons and Carols.

The event which was held at the Hotel was to honour the goodness of God on the Board, management and staff of the Hotel and to honour their clients and the public for their unflinching support.

Scores of revellers, well-wishers, customers and families were treated with soothing music from the Winneba Youth Choir whilst the lessons were read to encourage the celebrants to be steadfast as the year ends.

Rev Dr Solomon Nartey, Minister, Methodist Church, Tarkoradi, in a short sermon said, urged the celebrants to be resolute in their forward march as they would triumph even in the mist of their adversities.

“You might be going through challenges at the moment, and you are thinking it is over for you this year. There is a Judas Iscariot who will push you into your glory as it happened to Jesus Christ,” he said.

Mr David Eduaful, Managing Director, Labadi Beach Hotel, in his address said, the nine lessons and carols are a sign of celebrating the blessings God.

“The year 2023 has been the best year in the history of Labadi Beach Hotel. We have paid dividends of Gh¢ 25 million to our shareholder SSNIT. This is a testament of the resilience of the workforce at the hotel,” he said.

Mr Eduaful said the event to thank God, celebrate their customers and promote tourism especially domestic tourism by giving the public and Ghanaians good packages, music, and fun throughout the season.

He said: “We started promoting domestic tourism intensively during COVID-19 when most tourism trade associations and hoteliers were grappling with the ravages of the pandemic. We have packages that will encourage the locals, create some fun for them.”

Madam Juliana Addo-Yobo, Board Member, Labadi Beach Hotel, said the Hotel would do a lot this December to promote tourism by giving the public experiences that would linger on their minds for ages.

“We are giving the best hospitality services; the warmth is here. The Nine Lesson and Carols was to awaken the spirit of domestic tourism and that was the reason we invited families, friends, customers, and the public to come and usher the festive season into God’s control,” she said.

Madam Addo-Yobo said the Hotel in 2022 offered a dividend of GHS 10 million SSNIT and this year they had offered Gh¢ 25 million, adding that it had been to hard work, dedication, and the commitment to thrive even during challenges.

GNA

