Ghana Transport Quiz 2023: Puma Energy Ghana re-affirms commitment to road safety 

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Puma Energy Ghana, a company dedicated to road safety education and awareness creation, has urged transporters and all road users to prioritise safety on the road, especially during and after the Yuletide.

Mr Zwelithini Mlotshwa, the General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, said the transport quiz was one of the many initiatives developed to build a robust road safety framework that would aid in reducing road-related crashes and deaths.

The company, he said, would continue to uphold the highest standards of road safety across all its operations by investing in pioneering road safety systems.

That, he believed, would impact positively on the communities they served.

Puma Energy Ghana held its 6th edition of the Transporters’ Safety Quiz in Accra, to create public awareness on the need for road users to prioritise road safety.

A report issued by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD); it says Ghana recorded 1,086 road-related deaths from January to June 2023.

The Safety Quiz is positioned as a timely intervention to sensitise the public on road traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths and the need to take precautionary measures.

The event witnessed the participation of all Puma Energy Ghana stakeholders including the National Petroleum Authority, National Road Safety Commission, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Oil & Gas groups and Transaid.

RIET Transport, J. K Ahiadome Transport, and J.K Horgle Transport headlined the 2023 transporters quiz, which featured renowned “What Do You Know” Quiz Master, Dan Afari Yeboah.

RIET Transport team demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of safety protocols, regulations, and best practices in the transport industry, thus making them the deserving recipients of the top honours at the end of the quiz competition.

The company reiterated its pledge to continue prioritising safety in its operations.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Puma Energy Ghana. Safety is ingrained in our company’s values, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards in all our transportation activities.

This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to safety,” Mr. Godwin Tamakloe, the Managing Director of RIET Transport, said.

Safety is a top priority for Puma Energy, and we believe that the burden of road-related injuries and deaths requires a deliberate and multi-sectorial approach to reduce its occurrence and impact.

The sentiments by Mlotshwa were echoed by Mrs Linda Asante, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), whose address was read on her behalf.

Mrs. Asante lauded the event organisers and encouraged Puma Energy Ghana to sustain the Transporters Safety Quiz in the coming years to promote health and safety education in the downstream sector.

“We recognize that road safety is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to working collaboratively with our partners to make a meaningful impact”.

“By prioritizing road safety, we are not only protecting the well-being of our employees and the public but also contributing to the overall sustainability and success of our business.”

Puma Energy Ghana remains committed to promoting safety in the transport industry and will continue to engage with transporters to encourage safe driving practices on the road.

The Transporters Safety Quiz is just one of the many initiatives that Puma Energy Ghana undertakes to support and recognize transport companies’ efforts in prioritizing safety.

GNA

