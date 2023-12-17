KTU graduates 2,398 students in various academic disciplines 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Dec. 17, GNA-The Koforidua Technical University has graduated 2,398 students from various academic disciplines with a call on them to make a difference by creating employment for themselves and not wait to be employed.

Professor John Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University indicated that 231 had first class in the various disciplines and levels including bachelor’s degree and Higher National Diploma (HND).

He admonished the graduates to use the skills acquired to create job opportunities for themselves and not wait for government employment or to be employed since they had been imbibed with the necessary skills for that.

The KTU started with only two HND programs but now offers more than 19 academic programs with 17 new degree programs introduced in the 2022/2023 academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the school had an infrastructure deficit considering the student population of over 8,000 and appealed for increased GETFund allocation to complete projects which had already started.

Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Education Minister (TVET), said Technical Universities occupied a unique position in the TVET agenda, hence government had well-resourced all 10 Technical Universities.

She called on the graduands to form joint venture companies and take advantage of the several business startup interventions introduced by the government to support graduates to become entrepreneurs.

She said having stayed together at hostels and in the classrooms, it should not be difficult coming together to begin a business venture adding, “that unfortunate situation where everyone wants to go solo is the problem in being self-employed.”

Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, CEO of Mikkado Holdings Ltd, cautioned the graduates not to join any unemployed graduates’ group to waste their time idling around.

“There are so many opportunities around for you to take advantage of and become self-employed or do something profitable with the skills acquired at university other than giving excuses,” he said.

The business mogul said despite the area of study, agriculture was a viable venture which graduates should not overlook.

He also advised them that there was no quick way of making money and urged them to use the knowledge they have acquired and enhance their skills and good attitude to create a sustainable livelihood for themselves.

GNA

