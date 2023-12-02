KOSMOS energy builds dormitory for blind pupils at Ashanti School for the Deaf

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Jamasi (Ash), Dec. 02, GNA – KOSMOS energy has constructed a 60-bed dormitory block for the blind unit of the Ashanti School for the Deaf at Jamasi in the Sekyere South District.

The facility which has washrooms for both male and female pupils, and a rest room for the house mistress, was undertaken following a request made by the management and staff of the school.

KOSMOS energy had early this year, renovated and handed over the dormitories of the deaf unit of the school, as part of efforts to provide convenient accommodation for the pupils.

Mr Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President and Head of Ghana Business Unit of KOSMOS Energy Ghana, speaking at the handing over ceremony at Jamasi said disability was not an inability.

He said everybody had been blessed with innate potential which needed to be nurtured and harnessed no matter the physical deformity.

Mr Mensah said KOSMOS energy would continue to partner the Ashanti School for the Deaf to help educate and train the pupils to develop their potentials to enable them to contribute to the development of the nation.

He praised the staff and management of the school for their hard work and dedication in helping to unearth the potential of the pupils in the face of many challenges.

Mr Mensah called on the management of the school to endeavour to maintain the facility to help attract more support not only from KOSMOS but other individuals and companies.

Mrs Catherine Reckling, District Chief Executive for Sekyere South, commended KOSMOS energy for its continued support to the school and said the construction of the dormitory block was amble testimony of the company’s resolve to help under-privileged people in society.

Nana Bediako-Poku I, Amenasehene, said the kind gesture by the company would help motivate the staff and the pupils to give off their best in their education.

Mr George Adu Abrokwa, District Director of Education said the dormitory block had come at an opportune time to serve as a home for the pupils of the blind unit who had to share spaces with their deaf colleagues.

He said the project was a source of hope and beacon of life that illuminated the path of a brighter future for the children.

Mrs Vida Aidoo, Headmistress of the school, thanked KOSMOS energy for the kind gesture and said the project had removed one of the major challenges which was facing the school.

She said the blind unit was started in 2019 to provide education for visually impaired children in the northern sector of the country.

Mrs Aidoo said one other challenge facing the school was water and called on individuals and corporate bodies to help provide mechanized boreholes for the school.

GNA

