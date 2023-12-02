Dr Agyemang Danquah and Dr Daniel Dzidzienyo appointed Deputy Directors at WACCI

Accra, Dec 01, GNA – The West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana, has announced the appointment of Dr Agyemang Danquah and Dr Daniel K. Dzidzienyo as Deputy Directors of the Centre.

A statement issued by WACCI, copied to the Ghana News Agency said effective from October 2, 2023, Dr Agyemang Danquah would serve as the Deputy Director of Research, Innovation and Development, while Dr Dzidzienyo would assume the role of Deputy Director of Administration, Teaching and Learning.

It said both appointments were key to the Centre, a part of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences at the University of Ghana and were expected to contribute significantly to the Centre’s ongoing excellence and sustainability.

It said WACCI extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr Agyemang Danquah and Dr Dzidzienyo and wishes them success in their new roles.

GNA

