Keta, Anloga Districts initiate steps to curb illegal fishing on Keta Lagoon 

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Keta (V/R), Dec. 25, GNA – Chief fishermen and other stakeholders have met to deliberate on the troubling development of the use of illegal fishing methods on the Keta Lagoon and how to curb it.

Mr Promise Gavor, the Keta Zonal Officer of the Fisheries Commission, reminded participants of some bad fishing methods such as the use of filament nets, use of drag nets, light fishing, the use of dynamites and bad chemicals, including Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT).

“The law is already there in the Fisheries Act and we all knew it, just that we violate it and they come with sanctions. So now we just have to invoke the sanctions,” he said.

Mr Seth Yormewu and Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive and District Chief Executive for Anloga and Keta respectively said the laws frowned on illegal fishing in the country’s waters.

They promised to help stop the menace, adding “we must protect the interest of the people, therefore, we will do anything within our powers as political leaders to make sure this act comes to an end.”

They also called for support from group leaders and other traditional authorities.

Togbi James-Ocloo V, the ‘Dufia of Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, advised fish processors to desist from buying such catches.

“We will not only focus on the fishermen but the buyers as well. We will locate those who buy these catches at lower prices before processing it for us.”

The meeting was summoned by Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, the‘Awadada’ of Anlo State and was attended by some Chiefs, including Togbi Subo II, and Togbi Satriakor III, as well as some fishermen and women across the two Districts

The meeting produced some action plans aimed at helping to curb the situation, the identification and registration of all canoes on the lagoon for easy administration.

Other plans include the formation of a task force to monitor and report wrongdoers, and the cessation of canoes and nets of offenders.

The recent opening of the sluice bridges and sandbar at Kedzi-Havedzi which allowed the sea to flow into the lagoon had caused sea species like shrimps, crabs, sardines, and others to breed in the lagoon, which has caused the fishermen on the lagoon to be in desperate need to catch the new species.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

