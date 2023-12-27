Scholz: Schäuble’s death means Germany has lost ‘impressive’ figure

Berlin, Dec. 27, (dpa/GNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has hailed Wolfgang Schäuble’s “impressive and very long career” after the former finance minister died at the age of 81.

“His intellect, his love of democratic debate, his conservative world view and his sharp rhetoric made him particularly stand out over such a long period,” Social Democrat Scholz said in a statement.

“Germany has lost one of its formative Christian Democrats, who liked to argue his point and thereby never forgot what politics is all about – making life better for citizens.”

Schäuble, also a former leader of the Christian Democratic Union and an ex-interior minister who helped oversee German reunification in 1990, died on Tuesday evening.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

