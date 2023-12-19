Jonmoore International Limited Unveils New Logo

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – In a milestone celebration to kick start its 25th anniversary, Jonmoore International Limited, has unveiled a new logo to steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions in an ever-evolving business landscape.

A news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said Mr Hilton John Mitchell, the Chief Executive Officer of Jonmoore International Limited emphasised the company’s unwavering focus on placing clients at the core of its operations.

“In the dynamic world of business, our clients remain our driving force. Our commitment to innovative solutions is not just a strategy; it’s a philosophy embedded in our ethos.”, he said.

He commended both staff and clients for their significant contributions to the growth of the industry over the past 25 years. “Our success story is a collective achievement, and I extend my

deepest gratitude to our exceptional team and valued clients for being integral to our journey”, he added.

Mr Mitchell outlined the company’s strategic commitment to society through Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in the first quarter of 2024.

“Beyond business excellence, we recognise our responsibility to the community. Embracing CSR initiatives are our way of giving back and contributing to the betterment of society”, he said.

Genevieve Abakah-Gyan, Commercial Manager of Jonmoore International Limited, said: “the launch of the logo and the 25th anniversary is to celebrate the company’s rich history and also set the stage for a promising future, marked by innovation, client-centric solutions, and a strong sense of social responsibility”.

The event was graced by industry leaders, clients, and key stakeholders.

GNA

