John Laryea inks managerial deal with Peter Kahn

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – Ghanaian boxing prodigy John Laryea (12-0-1, 10KOs) has signed a managerial deal with astute promoter Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors.

The undefeated boxer is ranked number 15 on the World Boxing Organisation’s (WBO) featherweight rankings.

He recently defended the WBO African Featherweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Gabriel Odoi Laryea on October 7 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Additional recent victories for the hard-hitting Laryea include Solomon Martey (TKO-6), George Krampah (KO-2), and Sebastianus Natanael (TKO-4).

Peter Kahn, in an interview, said: “As I have said many times before, Ghana has such a rich boxing history not only in Africa but in the entire world. I am very excited to be working with John Laryea and his team to guide John to the next level towards becoming a world champion.”

With respect to the announcement, Laryea said, “This news hit me so well, and I can’t stop thinking about the day my coach and manager told me about the good news.”

“I am very grateful to my manager, Samuel Anim Addo, and my coach, Carl Lokko, for changing my life as a professional boxer. It’s time for me to work harder so that I can become a world champion for Ghana.

“I am looking forward to working with my team and Peter Kahn as I prepare to fight on the biggest stages of boxing. Still, God is my strength!”

Kahn has experience working with fighters from Ghana, including organising Emmanuel Tagoe’s fight with Ryan Garcia on April 9, 2022.

GNA

