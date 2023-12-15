Dry, hazy weather expected today

Harriet Boateng Sarpong
Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – Relatively dry and hazy conditions of different intensities are expected across the entire country today with visibility range of 3-8 kilometres persisting throughout the forecast period.
Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over few areas along the coastal, hilly and forest areas.
However, there is a slim chance of showers over some few areas of the south western portions of the country from late afternoon into the evening, according to the Ghana Meteorological Authority.
GNA