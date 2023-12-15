Dry, hazy weather expected today

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – Relatively dry and hazy conditions of different intensities are expected across the entire country today with visibility range of 3-8 kilometres persisting throughout the forecast period.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over few areas along the coastal, hilly and forest areas.

However, there is a slim chance of showers over some few areas of the south western portions of the country from late afternoon into the evening, according to the Ghana Meteorological Authority.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

