By Erica Apeatua Addo,

Tarkwa (W/R), Dec. 19, GNA-The district and unit committee elections are peacefully progressing in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some polling stations in Tarkwa, this morning, there were no queues, as the electorate trickled in to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

Agents of most candidates were also seen sitting idle and policemen were present; and no incident had occurred.

Voting started at 0700 hours at the Post Office 1 Polling Station and a total of 612 voters were expected to cast their ballots. However, as at 0843 hours, 17 persons had voted.

The presiding officer, Mr Felix Nana Krofuah, told the GNA that no challenge had been encountered.

At the Post Office 2 Polling Station, out of 636 registered voters, 18 people had voted as at 0830 hours.

The presiding officer, who pleaded anonymity, said they started at the scheduled 0700 hours because their voting materials arrived on time.

At the Cyanide Type ‘B’ Polling Station, 37 persons of the 493 eligible voters had cast their ballot as at 0929 hours.

Out of a total of 682 voters expected to turn up at the Cyanide Compound DX polling station, as at 0938 hours, 52 persons have voted.

The presiding officers for both polling stations, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said though they commenced the exercise at exactly 0700 hours, their biometric device kept freezing.

At the Community Development Office ‘A’ polling station, 26 people out of 461 on the voters’ register had cast their ballot as at 0948 hours, while at the Community Development

Office ‘B’ Polling Station, only 19 out of 460 registered voters had cast their ballot as at 0949 hours.

The presiding officers said they started on time but the turnout was low. “We are hopeful more people will cast their votes before voting close at 5:00 pm.”

According to the Electoral Commission,18,580 persons are contesting the DLEs with 17,474 being males.

Some 4,336 persons are also vying for Unit Committee positions.

Assembly and Unit Committee Members have a four-year tenure.

The elections are, however, not being held in the Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East region because the Assembly and Unit Committee Members were elected in December, 201

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

