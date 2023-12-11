Israeli army says spread of pictures of stripped prisoners must stop

Tel Aviv/Gaza, Dec. 11, (dpa/GNA) – Following outrage over images of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip stripped to their underwear, in some cases blindfolded and tied to each other, Israel said on Sunday evening that it wants to prevent further dissemination of these images.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said that suspects must be searched to ensure that they are not carrying weapons or explosives. However, Hanegbi told the Kan public broadcaster spreading pictures online of them in their underpants “doesn’t serve anything.”

He said there would be no further distribution of such images. The pictures had raised concerns about Israel’s arrest procedures in the Gaza Strip and raised questions about possible rights violations or degrading treatment, wrote the Times of Israel.

The Times reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the humiliating photos were not distributed by his office, and that troops would change the arrest procedure in cases where it was not being properly followed.

Citing unnamed representatives of the security forces, the Haaretz newspaper had reported that of the several hundred Palestinians detained so far, only around 10-15% belonged to the Palestinian militant Hamas movement or organizations affiliated with it.

The Israeli army pointed out that the arrests were made in accordance with international law. Only those suspected of terrorism were detained. GNA

