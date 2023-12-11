University Junior High School appeals for library, Food and Creative Arts labs.

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec 11, GNA – The University of Cape Coast (UCC) Junior High School has appealed for a well-equipped library and laboratories for Food, and Creative Arts and Design to enhance academic activities.

Mrs Eleanor Afua Onyame, Headteacher of the School, said the lack of these facilities was a major impediment to the quality practical work required by the curriculum and slowed down teaching and learning.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, she said the school was working to convert part of the assembly hall into a library and called for the donation of quality reading materials to stock it.

“We are trying to turn a part of our assembly hall into a library and so we are open for donation of very good material for the children to do their research,” she said.

Mrs Onyame further explained that aspects of the curriculum enjoined them to do digital drawing, but the school lacked the lab for teaching Creative Arts and Design.

“If they do not have the facility, they will not be able to come out to do the things required by the curriculum.

“But it is important we take them through the practical aspects of everything we teach them in class for them to appreciate and also gain hands-on experience,” she stated.

Expressing disquiet over the lack of a Food lab, the Headteacher said the pupils could not continue to have their practical works in the classroom, maintaining that it was not the best practice.

A well-furnished food lab, she intimated, would provide the necessary tools and materials, and create a conducive environment to boost the learning experience of the pupils.

“We are appealing to all stakeholders, including past students, and benevolent organisations to come to our aid” she added.

