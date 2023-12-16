SARI Workers Co-operative Credit Union holds AGM 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Nyankpala (N/R), Dec 16, GNA – The Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) Workers Co-operative Credit Union has held its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) to review the past year’s performance and also elect new executives to steer its affairs.

This year’s AGM was on the theme: “Sustaining the happy family legacy for the next generations: The role of quality service to members.”

Dr Edwin Korbla Akley, Outgoing Vice Board Chairman, SARI Credit Union, who read a speech on behalf of the Board Chairperson during the AGM at Nyankpala, said the Union’s captial adequacy ratio stood at 27 per cent as against the Credit Union Association of Ghana’s standard of 20%.

Dr Akley said the strong capitalisation was as a result of increase in minimum shares from GHc200.00 to GHc350.00, consistent education of members on the need to buy more shares and payment of higher dividends to members.

He said source deductions of members, savings and loans repayments to the Union had been extended to cover all Department of Co-operatives’ employees in the entire Northern Region.

He said this was to make it easier for both prospective and existing members in various MMDAs such as teachers and nurses to join the Union and conveniently save or pay loans through source deduction at Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Dr Francis Kusi, Director of SARI, who chaired the AGM, called on Management and the new Board of Directors of the Union to improve on the Union’s performance to enhance the members trust and confidence.

Awards were given to some members of the Union for their contributions to the development of the Union.

The newly elected Board of Directors included Mr Eleazar Ofosu Krofa, Chairman, Mr Musah Iddi, Vice Chairman, Mr Salim Lamini, Secretary, and Mr Edem Daniel Halolo, Treasurer .

