Ho Teaching and Municipal Hospitals witness nine newborns on Christmas Day

By Caleb Kuleke,

Ho, Dec. 28, GNA – The Ho Teaching and Municipal Hospitals in the Volta Region has witnessed arrival of nine new babies on the Christmas Day, including a set of male twins.

The Ho Teaching Hospital witnessed the arrival of five new babies, two cute baby girls and three lively boys.

A pair of male twins were born during the night without incident.

The Ho Municipal Hospital also recorded four fresh births on the same day.

There were two boys and two girls among the births at this facility.

The two government facilities recorded a total of nine infants on the Day.

Many people shared the sentiment that babies born on Christmas Day had specific meaning; some saw it as a special link to the celebration of Jesus Christ.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

