Chief Of Azulenloanu appeals to government for social amenities

By P.K. Yankey,

Azulenloanu (W/R), Dec. 28, GNA – Nana Addo Nreda VI, the Chief of Azulenloanu in the Western Region, has appealed to the government to take steps to provide basic social amenities for the community.

He said the community lacked these amenities which were affecting the standard of living of its people.

Speaking on some of the challenges in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his palace at Azulenloanu, Nana Nreda VI, said a water system in the area had been dysfunctional for a period now, leading to acute water shortage in the town.

“Because of this, my people always throng my house to fetch water from my personal borehole, and my monthly water bill is increasing as a result,” he said.

The traditional ruler indicated that the only toilet facility in the community had also been locked due to the water situation, compelling residents to resort to open defecation in the area.

Nana Nreda VI said the Azulenloanu Township Water Project started by Tullow Ghana, one of the partners in the Jubilee Field, had stalled, saying “There is no water in the tank they brought to supply us some years ago.”

He appealed to management of Tullow Ghana to resume work on the Project and connect the water plant to the pipes to help supply water to the entire community.

Nana Nreda VI also expressed worry over the dilapidated state of a classroom block in the area.

He said the situation had compelled parents to withdraw their children to other schools in Esiama, Ambainu, Kikam and other adjoining communities.

“Once the block collapses, the school will have no future, so I am appealing to the government to respond swiftly to the situation to promote education in our community,” he said.

